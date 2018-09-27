(Bloomberg) -- The minimum wage will rise to $19 per hour by 2023 for workers at three airports run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Some will get an almost 20 percent pay boost starting in November.

The decision, by the authority’s board of directors, is intended to combat high turnover that’s hampering “the ability of airport workers to play a critical security role,” the agency said in a statement. Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York and Phil Murphy of New Jersey, both Democrats, have pushed for greater minimum pay to help what typically are low-skilled workers to earn a living wage in their high-cost states. Small-business owners say they can’t afford the higher paychecks.

The change affects about 40,000 employees at JFK International and LaGuardia airports in New York City, and Newark Liberty International in New Jersey. Newark workers who now earn the $10.45 minimum will make $12.45 starting Nov. 1, then $15.60 in September 2019.

Those at New York airports will get $13.60 starting Nov. 1, then $15 when New York’s $15 minimum wage goes into effect on Jan. 1. Pay at all airports will rise annually, to $19 in 2023.

