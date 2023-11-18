(Bloomberg) -- Iron-ore billionaire Andrew Forrest’s family office has struck a deal to buy Australian hat maker Akubra Hats Pty Ltd., deepening the Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. founder’s ownership of local apparel labels.

Forrest and his wife Nicola’s investment firm Tattarang Pty Ltd. will acquire the manufacturer of cowboy hats from the fifth generation of the Keir family, they said in a statement Sunday. They didn’t disclose the value of the deal.

It’s Tattarang’s second deal for one of the country’s much-loved outback brands after its 2020 acquisition of R.M. Williams, a maker of leather boots that are worn as widely by bankers as farmers. The two companies will remain distinct operations, according to a spokesman for the firm.

“Tattarang invests to ensure companies like Akubra remain Australian owned,” Forrest said in the statement. “We’re proud to be able to ensure the growth of Australian manufacturing, both protecting and creating new jobs, particularly in our regions.”

Established in Hobart in 1876, Akubra employs about 120 staff at a factory based in Kempsey, on Australia’s east coast.

Like R.M. Williams, the Akubra brand has assumed an iconic status, shifting from function to fashion over generations. Both have roots in rural workwear but have retained ubiquity even in a now-predominantly urban Australia thanks to the national self-image associated with the bush. Popular among politicians when on the circuit, Akubra is also a longtime supplier of hats for the dress uniforms of the country’s armed forces and past Olympic teams.

According to the investment firm, since Tatterang took ownership R.M. Williams has increased headcount by about 60%, or 500 people, and added two new manufacturing lines at its Adelaide workshop.

The earlier acquisition of the bootmaker and its subsequent growth helped persuade the Keir family to part with the brand to the Forrests, Chairman Stephen Keir IV said.

“We thought long and hard about selling the business after five generations of family ownership,” Keir said. “After we saw how the Forrests have invested in local manufacturing with R.M. Williams we decided they were the right custodians for Akubra.”

