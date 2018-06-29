{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Mining, energy lead TSX higher, loonie climbs on GDP report

    The Canadian Press

    TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index closed up as mining and energy stocks rose, while the loonie moved higher following positive economic data.

    The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 97.84 points at 16,277.73 on gains dominated by commodities.

    In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 55.36 points at 24,271.41. The S&P 500 index was up 2.06 points at 2,718.37 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 6.62 points at 7,510.30.

    The Canadian dollar averaged 75.94 cents US, up 0.57 of a US cent following stronger-than-expected Canadian GDP figures for April and heightened business confidence.

    The August crude contract closed up 70 cents at US$74.15 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.92 per mmBTU.

    The August gold contract closed up $3.50 at US$1,254.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was unchanged at US$2.97 a pound.

     

