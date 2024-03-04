(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd. hopes to expand its presence in Canada beyond a massive $14 billion potash project expected to start producing in 2026, according to the company’s chief commercial officer.

The “impressive” stability of the country’s fiscal and policy regime “allows us to continue to invest in Canada and hopefully beyond potash,” BHP’s Ragnar Udd told Bloomberg TV in Toronto Monday. The world’s biggest miner is building the Jansen project in Saskatchewan, which is due to produce more than 4 million tons of the crop nutrient in its first phase.

