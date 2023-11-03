(Bloomberg) -- Mineral Resources Ltd., the lithium miner led by magnate Chris Ellison, has piled into the battle for Azure Minerals Ltd., adding a fresh twist to Australia’s latest takeover fight.

Chilean lithium giant SQM had been on the cusp of securing a A$1.6 billion ($1 billion) takeover of Azure before Australia’s richest woman, Gina Rinehart, snapped up an 18% stake last week, potentially scuppering the deal. Now Mineral Resources has acquired its own 12% stake in the lithium company, according to a filing on Friday.

Rinehart earlier this month scuttled a bid for lithium miner Liontown Resources Ltd., by gradually building a 19.9% stake. That was ultimately enough to prompt Albemarle Corp., the world’s largest lithium producer, to withdraw its A$6.6 billion offer, even after extended due diligence.

The flurry of deals in the lithium sector highlights the battery metal’s crucial role in the energy transition. Many newly founded and previously little-known companies in Australia, where lithium mining is dominated by small and mid-sized firms, have surged as producers vie for a piece of one of the world’s most promising resources.

