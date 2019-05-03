Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Friday, with mining stocks leading the way.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.38 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 16,464.26.

U.S. stocks opened higher as well, helped by a strong monthly job creation report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 137.63 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 26,455.42 . The S&P 500 opened 16.09 points higher, or 0.55 per cent, at 2,933.61. The Nasdaq Composite began up 58.07 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 8,094.84.