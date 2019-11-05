(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

A U.K. judge dismissed efforts by mining tycoons to stop British prosecutors from bringing charges in a wide-ranging investigation into fraud, bribery and corruption.

Judge Michael Supperstone on Tuesday ruled that the Serious Fraud Office didn’t have to restart a review of its probe into Eurasian Natural Resources Corp., a now defunct mining company owned by three wealthy businessmen from the former Soviet Union. He also said the SFO didn’t have to give an undertaking not to bring any criminal charges in connection with the case.

The ruling is a setback for ENRC, which has been haunted by the SFO investigation for seven years. Once a darling of London investors with mines in Africa and Kazakhstan, its share price plummeted, prompting its owners to take it private again and to move its assets into another company.

