Theresa May is due to meet opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Wednesday to try to thrash out a Brexit compromise, which is likely to mean keeping closer ties to the European Union. Brexiteers in her party are furious, and a government minister has already resigned.

Key Developments:

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay says May-Corbyn talks to begin Wednesday; tells Parliament committee the government is not handing over a “blank check”

Minister for Wales Nigel Adams resigns over May’s handling of Brexit

May takes Prime Minister’s Questions at 12 p.m.

Minister Resigns Over May’s Handling of Brexit (10 a.m.)

Minister for Wales and government whip Nigel Adams said on Twitter he has resigned in response to the decisions made at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting. In his letter to May, Adams said the government is failing to deliver the “Brexit people voted for” and increasing the risk of the “calamity of a Corbyn government.”

Barclay: May Not Giving Labour ‘Blank Check’ (Earlier)

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay told BBC Radio 4 that while the government is not setting preconditions for Brexit talks with the opposition Labour Party, it’s also not handing over a “blank check” to leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He said the talks will be an opportunity to see if Labour stands by its manifesto on Brexit, and the aim is to find common ground on future ties to the EU given that Corbyn’s party has said it doesn’t oppose the Withdrawal Agreement.

Barclay also said he still regards a customs union with the EU as “highly undesirable,” but said Parliament numbers mean the government has no choice but to seek a compromise.

