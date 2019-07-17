(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said the risk of a no-deal split with the European Union is “underpriced,” a day after the pound fell almost 1% on growing concern about a chaotic exit.

Key Developments:

Barclay says if no-deal becomes more likely then there would be more discussions between the two sides to mitigate the damage

He doesn’t expect a deal to be done on data -- a crucial issue for firms -- in time for a no-deal exit on Oct. 31

Barclay questions the Treasury’s forecast that no-deal would cost the economy 90 billion pounds

U.K. Wants Fishing Rules to Continue in No-Deal (12 p.m.)

Barclay said the government would seek a “continuity approach” on fisheries if the U.K. leaves the European Union without a divorce agreement.

That’s despite the government’s no-deal guidance that EU-flagged vessels will be banned from fishing in U.K. waters in that scenario. It also runs against a key tenet of the Brexit campaign, that leaving the bloc would restore fishing rights in British waters to U.K. vessels.

“Legally in the event of no-deal, the U.K. government takes control of U.K. waters,” Barclay said. “The policy will be to take a continuity approach.” He later added: “It is in our mutual interests to come to a reciprocal arrangement.”

Barclay Says No-Deal Risk Underpriced (11 a.m.)

Barclay was asked by lawmakers if he thought the EU would be willing to offer concessions that would make the divorce deal acceptable to Parliament, which has rejected the current agreement three times.

“I think a no-deal is underpriced,” he replied.

He said he expected discussions with the EU on measures to mitigate the impact of no-deal would intensify if the chances of such an outcome increased. He said it would be in both sides’ interest to come to agreements on matters such as security and data.

He’s raised the issue of data with counterparts but it’s up to the European Commission to decide whether it would recognize the U.K. with a so-called adequacy agreement that would allow data to be transferred freely. He doesn’t expect a decision before Oct. 31.

Barclay Laughs at Hammond’s Forecasts (Earlier)

Barclay laughed when he was asked about Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond’s forecast that a no-deal exit would cost the economy 90 billion pounds.

“That figure assumes no government intervention,” he said, adding the Treasury itself is working on measures to soften the blow.

“Self-evidently the Treasury themselves would expect the landing zone to be different,” he said. “One needs to look at that in the round.”

He said the estimate “reflects research from the Treasury,” and only after repeated questioning, accepted that it represents the government’s position.

Hammond has been criticized by Brexit-backers for being too gloomy about Brexit, and even trying to block it. He has vowed to fight a no-deal exit.

Earlier:

Pound Seen Plunging to Parity Against Dollar on a No-Deal BrexitLawyer Who Took On Brexit May Sue Over Suspending Parliament

