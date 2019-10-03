(Bloomberg) -- South African mining executives, investors and officials gather in the nation’s economic hub for the second day of the Joburg Indaba conference to discuss the industry’s investment prospects after years of regulatory uncertainty.

Overall, it’s been a good year for South African miners as the rally in iron ore, gold and platinum-group metal prices boosted earnings and put dividends back on the agenda. Still, looming labor disputes, a reliance on a weak currency and the slow demise of gold mining leave the industry with plenty of challenges.

Here are the latest developments, updated throughout the day. (Time-stamps are local time in Johannesburg.)

Minister Wants to Cut Coal Price for Eskom (9:13 a.m.)

South African Mines Minister Gwede Mantashe said the government is in talks with coal producers as it seeks to reduce the price paid by state power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. for supplies of the fuel.

Mantashe said the government is also worried that Eskom’s value could be destroyed should the transmission business be split off. “If you sell transmission, you are saying close down Eskom,” he said. The minister said South Africa’s resources plan will be presented to cabinet next week, adding that calls to abandon coal immediately show “shortsightedness.”

Read More:

Platinum Wage Dispute Goes to Mediation: Joburg Mining Update

Platinum Is a Cash Cow for Miners, But Dividends Remain Elusive

Platinum Rally Leaves Investors Waiting for Next Pay Day: Chart

South Africa’s No. 1 Platinum Union Seeks Dispute Mediation

Palladium’s Big Rally May Have Room to Run, These Charts Show

To contact the reporters on this story: Dylan Griffiths in Geneva at dgriffiths1@bloomberg.net;Felix Njini in Johannesburg at fnjini@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lynn Thomasson at lthomasson@bloomberg.net, Dylan Griffiths, Nicholas Larkin

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.