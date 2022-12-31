(Bloomberg) -- UK Business Secretary Grant Shapps and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove urged the government to provide £300 million aid to avoid the closure of British Steel’s two blast furnaces and mass job losses, Sky News reported on Saturday citing a letter it has seen.

In their letter to Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, the ministers warned that the collapse of the steelmaker, owned by China’s Jingye Group, may cost the government up to £1 billion in decommissioning and other liabilities.

“The local economic impact of closing both blast furnaces is estimated to be in the region of £360 million to £640 million, with a further £500 million to £1 billion liability for HMG through compulsory liquidation, insolvency and land liabilities,” the report cited the letter from Shapps and Gove.

According to the letter, British Steel has informed the government that it could close one of the Scunthorpe blast furnaces as soon as next month with a loss of 1,700 jobs, the report added.

The chancellor had instructed Treasury officials to scrutinize their request, Sky reported citing an unidentified industry source briefed on the talks in Whitehall.

