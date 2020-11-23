(Bloomberg) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz plans to call a special session of the state legislature to pass spending bills that provide relief to small businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s absolutely critical that we get something quickly to these businesses, we get something that makes a material difference to them, and bridge the gap until the federal government can do what they need to do: make a substantial impact on the economics and well being of Americans,” Walz, a Democrat, said Monday during a press conference.

The governor said he worked on the plan over the weekend with leaders of the Democratic-controlled state House, where spending bills must originate. Walz said he’ll unveil his relief package Tuesday.

The proposal will include sales tax forgiveness for businesses that sell food or beverages and a tax credit for food donations available to the hospitality industry, Walz said. Assistance will also be provided to long-term care facilities and the state’s homeless shelters, he said.

The package will also include:

Relief from wage-related regulatory fees

Direct relief to individual workers

A one-time grant to businesses donating food

Eliminating the expiration date of a state Covid-19 assistance fund

Critical to any package’s enactment is support from state Senate Republicans, who control the upper chamber. “Senate Republicans are committed to recovering our economy that has been harmed by broad and prolonged shutdowns,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, a Republican, said in an emailed statement on Monday. Gazelka said Walz hasn’t contacted him about the proposed date of the special session.

On Monday, Walz again called on the Trump administration and Congress to pass legislation to support small businesses and their workers before President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.

Minnesota has already provided small businesses with at least $72.5 million in small business relief grants since June.

