(Bloomberg) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order establishing a temporary 8pm to 6am curfew for Minneapolis and Saint Paul on the heels of protests in the city over the killing of George Floyd.

“Because much of the destruction and violence has taken place under the cover of darkness, we must implement a temporary nighttime curfew, in coordination with the Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, to ensure public safety,” Walz said in the order.

The curfew, set for Friday and Saturday, is imposed in all public spaces in both cities. Those caught in violation of the emergency regulation will face a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment as much as 90 days.

Law enforcement, fire and medical personnel are among those exempt from the curfew, as well as people who are fleeing danger or are homeless.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey had earlier issued an emergency regulation with the same curfew for the city. On Twitter, he hinted journalists would also be exempted from the rule.

Former officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the death of Floyd and charged with murder and manslaughter.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.