(Bloomberg) -- A minor earthquake shook buildings and rattled residents of New York City’s Roosevelt Island on Tuesday morning. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The 1.7-magnitude quake at 5:45 a.m. was centered near Astoria, Queens, at a depth of about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles), the US Geological Survey said in a statement.

Roosevelt Island residents reported hearing underground explosions and feeling buildings shake on the island, which sits between midtown Manhattan and Queens in the East River. The Fire Department responded but couldn’t immediately identify the cause of the explosions. There were no reported power outages and no injuries, ABC News said.

Usually people don’t notice earthquakes until they reach a magnitude of about 2.0, but because this one occurred in a highly populated area people noticed it and many thought it was an explosion, said Jessica Turner, a geophysicist with the USGS.

Earthquakes in the New York metropolitan area are rare. The last tremor in the region occurred across the river in New Jersey in May.

The Tuesday quake in New York came just hours after another minor earthquake with a magnitude of 2.3 hit in Rockville, Maryland, shortly after midnight Tuesday.

New York Mayor Eric Adams, speaking at a press briefing, said city officials were awaiting additional information on the temblor.

“I didn’t feel it,” the mayor said.

