Minority EU Governments Not Unusual, But They Normally Work

(Bloomberg) -- Minority governments aren’t that unusual in the European Union. Yet in the U.K. -- typically governed by a one-party majority -- that form of rule has gone sour. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who lost his majority when a lawmaker switched party on Tuesday, expelled another 21 MPs after being defeated on a Brexit bill in Parliament. On Wednesday, the lack of support translated into yet another resounding defeat over a no-deal exit from the EU and also saw his push for an early general election rejected.

