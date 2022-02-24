(Bloomberg) -- India’s monetary policy makers were fixated on supporting economic growth, as most of them agreed inflation will ease and there was no hurry to follow peers in tightening, according to minutes of their meeting.

All six members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep the benchmark repurchase rate steady at 4% earlier this month, while Jayanth Rama Varma remained the lone dissenter when it came to retaining the accommodative policy stance for as long as necessary, the minutes of their Feb. 8-10 meeting showed.

“Inflation pressures in India continue to emanate largely from supply side factors,” Governor Shaktikanta Das was cited as saying at the meeting. “In this period of prolonged uncertainty, it would be wise to remain agile and respond in a gradual, calibrated and well telegraphed manner to the emerging challenges.”

But his colleague Varma argued that a switch to neutral stance was now long overdue given the waning impact of the pandemic.

“The continued harping on combating the ill effect of the pandemic has become counter productive and deflects the focus of the MPC away from the core issue of addressing the recessionary trends,” he said.

While the world grapples with how fast the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten and how high rates can go as central banks fight inflation, Indian rate-setters were confident they aren’t falling behind the curve yet. That meant supporting a durable economic recovery remains at the front and center of their priorities, and returning policy settings to pre-pandemic levels can wait given expectations for inflation to ease after peaking at 6% in January.

“Monetary policy authorities in several parts of the world look at inflation in the rear-view mirror in which objects can look bigger than they are and they prepare to normalise and tighten,” Deputy Governor Michael Patra said. “If they looked forward, they would sight a falling trajectory of inflation.”

The RBI expects consumer price inflation to cool to 4.5% in the next fiscal year beginning April from 5.3% in the current. Still, the outlook isn’t without risks. India must prepare for crude oil price shocks stoked by Russia-Ukraine tensions, which has implications for commodity prices.

Here are some excerpts from the minutes:

Mridul Saggar, an executive director at RBI, said incremental data since the December meeting affords some comfort as it suggests that the fears that price increases may get generalized are not materializing

Ashima Goyal​​​​​​, a dovish member on the panel, said spillover to CPI from high inflation in advanced economies is unlikely since the structure of consumption is very different -- imported consumer goods are 12.1% of the Indian consumption basket but 37% for the U.S. Inflation propagation mechanisms such as high wage growth and labor shortages in advanced economies are not at work in India

Shashanka Bhide said to strengthen the positive growth trends in the economy, the need for favorable monetary and financial conditions has remained a critical condition

