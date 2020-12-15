(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies are the most mispriced, according to a Bloomberg Economics’ model that estimates fair values based on economic fundamentals. The Czech koruna and Indian rupee are more expensive than they should be, while the Brazilian real and Turkish lira are about 30% below their equilibrium rates. Among developed nations, the U.S. dollar and the euro appear to be close to fair value, while the Swiss franc and Danish krone are the two most overvalued, with the Swedish krona and Japanese yen the most undervalued.

