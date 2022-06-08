(Bloomberg) -- Mishcon de Reya LLP has stopped work on its London initial public offering, halting plans to create the world’s largest listed law firm.

The firm, which had already delayed its IPO at least twice this year, has put its listing plans on hold “for the foreseeable future due to market conditions,” a spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

Mishcon was seeking a valuation of at least £750 million, which would have made it the world’s largest listed law firm. But it’s recently faced a raft of negative publicity after being hit with a record fine from its regulator over failings with anti-money laundering controls.

“We remain an ambitious and bold business with a clear strategy and vision for our future,” the Mishcon spokesperson said. The Telegraph reported the news earlier.

