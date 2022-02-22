(Bloomberg) -- Mishcon de Reya LLP has named a chairman for a new holding company as it forges ahead with plans to become the U.K.’s largest publicly-traded law firm.

The firm has picked Pat Butler, chairman of lender Aldermore Group Plc, to chair the board of the holding company, it said in a statement Tuesday that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. A former McKinsey & Company Inc. executive, Butler sits on the boards of insurance broker Ardonagh Group and Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Mishcon will in addition hand executive coaches Rachel English and Pavita Cooper, and Anna Troup, an elite runner who sits on the board of the Pension Protection Fund, non-executive roles. English has served on the board of Acacia Mining Plc, while Cooper has previously worked at Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc.

Kevin Gold, Mishcon’s executive chair, will be chief executive officer of the new holding company.

The appointments come as Mishcon prepares for an initial public offering this year that could value it at 750 million pounds ($1 billion) or more. Mishcon expects annual revenue to rise to 400 million pounds by 2026, from about 250 million pounds today, boosted by consultancy work, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

A representative for Mishcon declined to comment beyond the statement.

Smaller than London’s best known “Magic Circle” firms, Mishcon has a storied past. Founded just before World War II, it represented Gina Miller in two Supreme Court cases that challenged the government’s Brexit plans and is also known for its legal work advising Princess Diana in her divorce.

Mishcon delayed its planned listing for a second time in January as the global selloff in stocks complicated companies’ route to market. The firm was recently hit with a fine after regulators found it had advised on deals that had a higher risk of money laundering. The Solicitors Regulation Authority said there had been no evidence of lasting harm to consumers or third parties.

In December, Mishcon announced the appointment of Matt Hotson from asset manager Arrow Global Group as the firm’s next chief financial officer. He will also joint the board of the new holding company.

(Updates with details from statement throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.