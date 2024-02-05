(Bloomberg) -- An uptick of missed payments on private debt by Chinese local government financing vehicles is spilling over into their bonds, potentially leading to a downward spiral.

As the LGFVs fail to pay on debt such as loans or commercial papers, bond holders can invoke a so-called cross-protection clause, allowing them to demand extra collateral or ask for faster or higher payments.

In January, three LGFVs bonds have been subject to the cross-protection clause trigger — after only three other similar cases were seen from 2017 to 2023, Yu Liu, senior analyst at Guangfa Securities Co., wrote in a Jan. 26 note.

The rise in the clause trigger showcases how LGFVs’ debts are tightly interwoven with each other. While no LGFVs — which are used to raise off-balance-sheet debt for cities and provinces’ infrastructure projects — have defaulted on publicly issued bonds, Beijing has sought to restore investor confidence by introducing a 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) refinancing initiative and other supportive measures.

“It is obvious that cross protection is being triggered more frequently,” Liu wrote. “With the credit spreads of LGFV bonds in most provinces having been compressed to historical lows, these credit events may cause fluctuations in the valuation of LGFV bonds.”

As of Jan. 23, more than 4,000 LGFV bonds, totaling 2.66 trillion yuan, carried the cross-protection clause, Liu wrote.

Reluctant Banks

A recent example comes from the Shandong province. One of its LGFVs, Weifang Binhai Investment Development Co., hadn’t made payments on so-called nonstandard debt as of Dec. 31, 2023, past the original deadline.

Missing the deadline caused the cross-protection provision in a Weifang bond to kick in. To be sure, no party has declared a default on the bond. The LGFV eventually struck a deal with the creditor of the nonstandard debt to extend the payment deadline, according to a company filing posted Jan. 23 on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s private disclosure platform and seen by Bloomberg.

Such struggles may not necessarily lead to more cross-defaults, said Zerlina Zeng, senior credit analyst at Creditsights Inc. Banks are often both the lenders to the LGFV and major holders of their debt.

“They might be reluctant to force the LGFVs and local governments to immediately repay,” Zeng said.

