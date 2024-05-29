(Bloomberg) -- A ship was hit by missiles for a second time while sailing through the Red Sea on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said.

The master of the vessel reported being struck again by missiles 33 nautical miles northwest of Al Mukha in Yemen, causing further damage, it said, without naming the ship. The bulk carrier Laax took a missile hit earlier Tuesday from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, but was able to continue its voyage, according to the US Central Command. That strike resulted in the ship taking on water that caused it to list, the maritime security firm Ambrey said.

The Laax, about 750 feet (229 meters) long and able to transport about 80,000 tons of cargo, is sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, according to vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Equasis international maritime database says the ship is run by a firm called Grehel Shipmanagement Co. in Piraeus, near Athens. Calls to the company’s office went unanswered on Wednesday.

Houthi rebels have carried out a series of similar attacks in the waterway, which is vital for global shipping, over several months in retaliation for Israel’s war in Gaza.

The latest hit will do little to encourage merchant trade back through the southern Red Sea, a waypoint for freighters using the Suez Canal to sail back and forth between Asia and Europe. Large numbers of bulk ships, container vessels, and tankers have chosen instead to go the long way around Africa.

The Six Choke Points That Can Upend Global Trade: QuickTake

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.