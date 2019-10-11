Missiles That Hit Iranian Tanker Probably Came From Saudi: NITC

(Bloomberg) -- Two missiles that hit an Iranian tanker in the Red Sea probably came from the direction of Saudi Arabia, Saheb Sadeghi, the head of public relations at the National Iranian Tanker Company said in a call with Iran’s Press TV.

