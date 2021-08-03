(Bloomberg) -- Police in Ukraine opened a criminal probe into premeditated murder after finding Belarusian opposition activist Vitaliy Shishov hanged in a Kyiv park on Tuesday.

Shishov, 26, was head of Belarusian House, a group that helped the wave of political emigres from neighboring Belarus, including many opponents of its repressive President Alexander Lukashenko.

Shishov went missing Monday morning. His body was discovered hanged from a tree in a park near his home. Police said they are investigating whether Shishov’s death was masked to look like a suicide as well as other theories.

