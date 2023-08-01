(Bloomberg) -- A body found in Brooklyn’s Newtown Creek was identified as a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst who went missing over the weekend, the New York Police Department said.

John Castic, 27, was found floating face down in the creek just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death, the NYPD said in an emailed statement.

“We are all shocked and saddened to learn of John’s tragic passing,” Goldman Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in a statement. “John was a dedicated, driven member of our controllers team working closely with our asset- and wealth-management business. Our thoughts are with his mother Dawn, his father Jeff and his entire family at this very difficult time. John will be deeply missed by his Goldman Sachs family.”

Castic was last seen Saturday around 3 a.m. after attending a concert at Brooklyn Mirage, a popular nightclub in East Williamsburg, an NYPD spokesperson said. Canadian electronic-music duo Zeds Dead played a show at the club Friday night.

Castic’s death comes just weeks after another body was found in the same creek. Karl Clemente, also 27, was discovered on June 16 after he had been missing for several days. Clemente, who lived in Ridgewood, Queens, was last seen at about 10 p.m. outside Brooklyn Mirage.

Castic, who lived on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, joined Goldman Sachs in August 2022 after stints at Haver Analytics and Alvarez & Marsal, according to his LinkedIn profile. He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from DePaul University in 2020, the profile shows.

(Updates with Goldman CEO’s comment in third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.