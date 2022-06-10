(Bloomberg) -- Four executives of Turkish conglomerate Eczacibasi were on board a helicopter that went missing in Italy, the company said in a statement.

The executives, all from the Eczacibasi Consumer Products group, were attending an exhibition organized by Tissue Italy Network, it said, without disclosing their names or positions.

The helicopter with six passengers and the pilot took off Thursday from Lucca to visit a factory of paper manufacturer Roto-Cart, but went missing from radars near Modena.

A search operation resumed Friday morning, Ansa newswire reported, involving mountain rescue units, the fire service and civil protection teams. Turkish diplomats are following developments on the ground, the country’s foreign ministry said. Roto-Cart managers weren’t immediately available for comment.

Seven Eczacibasi executives, including four Russian nationals, were killed in a helicopter crash in Istanbul in 2017.

