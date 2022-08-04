(Bloomberg) -- The deletion of text messages sent by senior Pentagon officials in the Trump administration, including during last year’s US Capitol attack, has prompted an internal review of Defense Department compliance with federal records policies.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks says in an Aug. 3 memo sent to top DOD officials and made public Thursday that, “Retention of records as required by the Federal Records Act is a solemn responsibility and legal obligation for all federal employees, civilian and military.”

Hicks’ memo calls for the DOD’s general counsel and other officials to give her recommendations within 30 days to assess department policies and procedures for ensuring Federal Records Act compliance.

The memo follows news reports that the department electronically wiped the phones of some former top officials who served under then-President Donald Trump when they left their posts.

Details of those missing DOD texts came on the heels of revelations that some US Secret Service text messages and those of former Homeland Security Department officials surrounding Jan. 6, 2021 events also are missing.

