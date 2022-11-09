(Bloomberg) -- Add scrap metal to the list of goods being disrupted by low Mississippi River levels.

Brazilian steel producer Gerdau SA said low water levels affected its scrap purchases due to bottlenecks in barge traffic. Gerdau, the largest recycler in Latin America, uses scrap as a main raw material - around 70% of the steel it produces is made from it.

“In mills with a larger inventory we reduced purchases, and also transferred inventories between mills,” Chief Executive Officer Gustavo Werneck told journalists Wednesday. “Scrap inventories are quite stable now.”

Drought has depleted Mississippi River water levels and jeopardized waterborne trade, since the river and its tributaries serve as a critical freight artery for the US. Shallow water has made it slower and more expensive to move goods from crops to aluminum to export terminals.

Gerdau, for whom nearly half of its third-quarter earnings before items came from North America, warned of more potential logistical challenges ahead in the US. The company is concerned of a potential truck drivers strike and has had difficulties hiring more manpower in the last 45 days, said Werneck.

“The challenge in hiring in the US market is a phenomenon that won’t have a solution in the short-term,” said Werneck.

