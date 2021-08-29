(Bloomberg) -- The Mississippi River is flowing in reverse in southeastern Louisiana as Hurricane Ida forces vast volumes of sea water ashore, according to flood-control authorities.

At least one ferry broke loose from its moorings along the river, said Kelli Chandler, regional director of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East. Storm surges from hurricanes and tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico have been known to push the north-to-south flowing Mississippi in reverse.

Chandler said the system of dikes and levees that protect the New Orleans region from rising waters will hold.

“We are confident that the system will perform as designed and we all ride out the storm,” she said in an interview.

