(Bloomberg) -- A sharp drop in German industrial output, starting in the second half of last year and stretching into the first quarter of 2019, has hammered growth and triggered a panicked reaction from the markets. However, a careful analysis of the data by Bloomberg Economics reveals that the drop so far is consistent with a return to the pre-2017 trend, exacerbated by idiosyncratic shocks to autos and pharmaceuticals. The latest indications may not be especially reassuring, but BE’s view remains that German industry is returning to trend, not falling off a cliff.

To contact the staff on this story: Maeva Cousin (Economist) in Zurich at mcousin3@bloomberg.net;David Powell (Economist) in London at dpowell24@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.