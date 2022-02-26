(Bloomberg) -- The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is ending a decade-long collaboration with a Moscow science institute in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The university “is exercising its right to terminate the MIT Skoltech Program,” according to an announcement on MIT’s homepage for the partnership. “This step is a rejection of the actions of the Russian government in Ukraine.”

The termination of the program, which began in 2011, is a pointed public action by a U.S. university to repudiate the Russian invasion, potentially opening the door to similar actions by other U.S. institutions. It reverses MIT’s 2019 decision to extend the partnership for five years despite security concerns and ties to the Kremlin’s inner circle.

MIT is taking action “with deep regret because of our great respect for the Russian people and our profound appreciation for the contributions of the many extraordinary Russian colleagues we have worked with,” according to the statement, which cites a decision by MIT President L. Rafael Reif.

“We affirm our steadfast belief in our colleagues at Skoltech: They are fellow scholars who have devoted themselves to an ethos of openness and who have contributed their own expertise and knowledge to build a unique and pioneering academic center in Russia.”

The collaboration included grants, conferences and faculty support. MIT’s Russian partner, the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, is an anchor of what has been called “Moscow’s self-styled Silicon Valley.”

In Boston, supporters of Ukraine are planning a protest on the central Common on Sunday. A 7,000-member Facebook group has changed its name from “Russian Boston” to “Russian Speaking Boston.”

