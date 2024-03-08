(Bloomberg) -- The House Education and the Workforce Committee added the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to the list of colleges it’s investigating over campus antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

In a letter addressed to MIT President Sally Kornbluth and its board chair Mark Gorenberg, the committee has asked for documents, including reports of antisemitic acts, MIT Corp. minutes and details of donations from foreign countries. The requests are similar to those already posed to Harvard, Columbia and the University of Pennsylvania.

Chair Virginia Foxx, a Republican from North Carolina, is following up on testimony the committee heard on Dec. 5 from Kornbluth, who appeared with Presidents Claudine Gay of Harvard and Liz Magill of Penn. All three leaders were criticized when they gave narrow legal responses to Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s question about whether calling for the genocide of Jews is against university policy.

While Gay and Magill said it depended on context, Kornbluth, who is Jewish, responded that it would be investigated as harassment “if pervasive and severe.” Both Gay and Magill resigned shortly after the hearing, but Kornbluth, a cell biologist, received strong backing from MIT’s leadership. Stefanik and investor Bill Ackman have demanded her ouster and used social media to highlight antisemitism on the MIT campus.

A spokesperson for MIT said the school has received the committee’s letter. “MIT is committed to providing a response to the Committee’s questions,” she said.

