(Bloomberg) -- The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has long stood apart from America’s elite universities.

Outside the Ivy League, the school prides itself on its anti-elite, prank culture. It uses standardized testing for admissions and releases those decisions on March 14 — better known as Pi Day. Situated right next door to Harvard University, it churns out rocket scientists, Wall Street quants and artificial intelligence experts.

For all its eccentricities and idiosyncrasies, MIT has been dragged into the biggest controversy in higher education in decades — one that started with allegations of antisemitism on campus and has since morphed into a broader fight over free speech and diversity.

MIT President Sally Kornbluth, a cell biologist, has faced calls for weeks to be fired, demands that have intensified this week after Harvard’s president, Claudine Gay, quit after just six months in the role. Gay’s exit came shortly after the resignation of the University of Pennsylvania’s Liz Magill last month.

All three leaders were excoriated for their performance at a Dec. 5 congressional hearing over antisemitism on campus, when they provided narrow legal responses to Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s question about whether calling for the genocide of Jews is against university policy. While Gay and Magill had said it depended on context, Kornbluth, who is Jewish, had responded that it would be investigated as harassment “if pervasive and severe.”

Her slightly more forceful response made no difference to Stefanik and investor Bill Ackman, who led a campaign driven by social media to oust Gay from Harvard.

While the donor and alumni bases at Harvard and Penn had been vocal in threatening to pull their support, MIT’s has been more muted.

A group of Jewish alumni at MIT this week launched a campaign to cut their giving to $1 but they aren’t seeking Kornbluth’s removal at this point. Instead they are seeking to work with the administration on changes such as disciplining students who violate rules and issuing clear statements that threats against Jews are wrong. They’re also pushing for Kornbluth to apologize for her comments during the Congressional hearing.

“The lack of apology sends a clear message,” said Matt Handel, organizer of the MIT Jewish Alumni Alliance, who earned an MS in Management from the MIT Sloan School of Management in 1991. “We’re Jewish members of the MIT community who want to protect Jewish members of the MIT community.”

Kornbluth, who through a spokeswoman declined to comment, has always been in a different and less vulnerable position than the other two.

Gay, Harvard’s first Black president, also faced claims that she’d committed plagiarism in her scholarship. Magill had already been under pressure prior to Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel. In September, Penn hosted a Palestine literature festival on campus, a decision that infuriated influential donors including Apollo Global Management Inc.’s chief executive officer Marc Rowan.

All three university leaders had to appear before Congress to answer questions about antisemitism on campus after Oct. 7. Social media had been awash in reported incidents — protesters disrupting classes, chanting of slogans, including “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” widely perceived as a call for the expulsion of Jews from Israel, and harassment of some Jewish students.

MIT and Kornbluth have remained largely silent amid the controversy.

In the days after the hearing, MIT said its leadership “entirely support” Kornbluth. She released a statement this week describing a review of MIT’s approach to handling complaints of student misconduct, and created a new committee on academic freedom and campus expression.

“While we address the pressing challenge of how best to combat antisemitism, Islamophobia and hatred based on national origin or ethnicity in our community, we need to talk candidly about practical ways to make our community a place where we all feel that we belong,” Kornbluth wrote in a Jan. 3 statement.

This is too little, too late though for MIT computer scientist Mauricio Karchmer. The lecturer wrote on LinkedIn this week that he decided to resign his post.

“During a time when the Jewish and Israeli students, staff and faculty were particularly vulnerable, instead of offering the support they needed, the broader MIT community exhibited open hostility towards them,” he wrote. “Like many other college campuses nationwide, the institute clearly failed this test.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.