(Bloomberg) -- Rafael Reif, president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said he approved a gift from Jeffrey Epstein in 2012, a revelation from the university as it probes its past relationship with the deceased, disgraced financier.

Reif said a fact-finding mission led by law firm Goodwin Procter shows he signed a letter thanking Epstein for a gift to Seth Lloyd, a member of the faculty, weeks after he was promoted to president in 2012. MIT has been probing the donations it got from Epstein after the head of its Media Lab acknowledged seeking gifts from the financier after he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael McDonald in Boston at mmcdonald10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alan Mirabella at amirabella@bloomberg.net, Josh Friedman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.