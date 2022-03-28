(Bloomberg) -- The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is reinstating its standardized testing requirements, citing that most perspective students are now able to access the exams safely.

Vaccine availability and an increase in students taking tests at school have alleviated challenges that had made it especially difficult for high-schoolers to sit for the SAT and ACT during the pandemic, MIT said Monday in a statement. Many colleges across the U.S. have made the requirements optional amid ongoing Covid disruptions and concerns that the tests unfairly favor wealthier students.

The math component of the exams are especially important in evaluating whether a perspective student will do well at MIT, the college said.

“There is no path through MIT that does not rest on a rigorous foundation in mathematics, and we need to be sure our students are ready for that as soon as they arrive,” Stuart Schmill, MIT’s dean of admissions and student financial services, said in the statement. “We believe a requirement is more equitable and transparent than a test-optional policy.”

