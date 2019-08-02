(Bloomberg) -- The head of Brazil’s Institute for Space Research has been fired after clashing with the government over data showing a sharp increase in deforestation in the Amazon.

Ricardo Galvao announced his departure from INPE in a press conference with reporters after a closed meeting with the country’s Science and Technology minister, Marcos Pontes. The ministry confirmed the decision to fire him when contacted by Bloomberg, adding that it will probably disclose more information, including a replacement, later this Friday.

The dismissal comes one day after President Jair Bolsonaro criticized INPE data showing an 88% percent increase in deforestation between June 2018 and June 2019. In a press conference accompanied by his foreign and environment ministers, the president said the numbers were not true and that it made the country - and himself - look bad abroad. He also threatened to fire anyone found to have manipulated the data to make his administration look bad.

A telecommunications engineer with a masters degree in electrical engineering and a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Galvao was nominated as head of the space research institute in September 2016. Bolsonaro first described INPE’s numbers as “lies” in a July 19 meeting with foreign journalists and suggested its director must be working for an NGO. In the press conference on Thursday, Environment Minister Ricardo Salles said the government is going to employ a new monitoring system for deforestation.

