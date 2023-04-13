Apr 13, 2023
Mitch McConnell Plans to Return to US Capitol on Monday After Injury
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Republican leader Mitch McConnell says he’ll return to the US Senate on Monday, his first appearance in the Capitol since he suffered a concussion and broken rib in a March 8 fall at a fundraiser in Washington, D.C.
“I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday,” the seventh-term senator tweeted. “I’ve got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people.”
McConnell, 81, received treatment at a Washington-area hospital and then a rehabilitation center and returned to his home after his March 25 discharge. He has worked from there since then, his office has said.
His decision to return ensures a powerful GOP player will be re-engaged before a brewing fight in Congress over raising the nation’s debt ceiling and as candidate recruitment continues for hotly contested 2024 Senate races. McConnell is an adept tactician and a hard-nosed partisan who is also a leading fundraiser for Republicans in the chamber.
The Senate Leadership Fund, a super-PAC allied with him, spent more that $241 million in Senate races in the 2022 midterm elections, according to AdImpact data.
Both the Senate and House return to business next week after a two-week Easter recess.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Should you fight an eviction?
-
6:08
Another earnings season is upon us. Here's what one expert is anticipating
-
6:17
'Ask a lot of questions' before deciding what to do with your tax refund: experts
-
6:21
Undervalued health care stocks: Three hot picks from Eden Rahim
-
7:07
Growth opportunities in Canadian lithium stocks: Three hot picks from Cole McGill
-
5:49
Toronto-Dominion becomes biggest bank short with US$3.7 billion on the line