(Bloomberg) -- Greece won’t allow any country to cross the “red line” of challenging its sovereignty, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the United Nations, while also suggesting peaceful coexistence with Turkey is possible.

Mitsotakis’s speech was in part a reply to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who used his General Assembly speech this week to present Turkey as a mediator in Ukraine and blamed Greece for the deaths of at least two refugee children by pushing back migrants in the Aegean Sea.

“If President Erdogan wants to talk about red lines, then I say this: Turkish claims over the sovereignty of Greece’s islands are baseless and unacceptable,” Mitsotakis told the annual meeting in New York. “Questioning the sovereignty of Greek territory crosses a red line for all Greeks.”

Turkey “has been incrementally building a comprehensive narrative of false claims in the Aegean” since the mid-1990s, he said. “What is particularly alarming is the growing intensity of the threats.”

Tension between Greece and Turkey is on the rise again. Ahead of elections next year, Erdogan has stepped up criticism of what Turkey calls a growing Greek military buildup on islands close to its coast as well as Western military support to Athens. Both countries are NATO members.

In a warning directed at Greece, Erdogan recently said Turkey “will do what is necessary” when the time comes and could move “overnight.” Greece responded with letters to the European Union, the UN and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization calling on them to condemn Turkey’s stance.

Greek-Turkish relations have also been strained over Turkey’s natural gas exploration in the Mediterranean in waters also claimed by Cyprus and Greece.

“And yet, it does not have to be this way,” Mitsotakis said on Friday. “There is another path forward. Greek people and Turkish people also have a history of peaceful coexistence.”

He said Greece poses no threat to Turkey and is open to settling differences, “in accordance with international law.”

“We are not your enemy,” he said. “We are neighbors.”

