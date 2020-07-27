(Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi Motors Corp. predicted a bigger full-year loss than analysts had estimated, as the coronavirus pandemic hinders its efforts to get back on track after the arrest of its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn.

The company’s operating loss for the year ending March 2021 will be 140 billion yen ($1.3 billion), it said in a statement Monday. Analysts predicted a loss of 54.7 billion yen, according to the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The carmaker said it will close a plant in Japan assembling Pajero SUVs in a bid to reduce costs.

Mitsubishi and alliance partners Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA are struggling to revive demand after the virus outbreak shut factories and showrooms. The automakers were already hit with the shock arrest of Ghosn in late 2018, and are now forced to reduce costs to support earnings just as a shift into electrification and self-driving cars requires increased investment.

Shares of Mitsubishi fell 3.2% in Tokyo. The stock has lost 41% this year.

The Pajero factory to be shuttered also makes Delica D:5 vans and Outlander SUVs. It produced about 63,000 vehicles last year, making up approximately 10% of Mitsubishi’s domestic output, according to Nikkei.

