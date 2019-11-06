(Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi Motors Corp. slashed its annual profit and sales outlook, becoming the latest automaker hit by sputtering global demand and signaling that alliance partner Nissan Motor Co. will also share gloomy quarterly results.

Operating profit for the fiscal year through March 2020 will be 30 billion yen ($275 million) instead of 90 billion yen, the Japanese automaker said in a statement Wednesday, citing decreases in wholesale volumes and a stronger yen eroding income brought home. The revenue outlook for the period was cut 5% to 2.45 trillion yen.

Mitsubishi Motors is the smallest member of a global automaking alliance with Nissan and Renault SA, having joined just three years ago. While it has remained mostly in the shadows amid turmoil at Nissan following the arrest of former alliance Chairman Carlos Ghosn, the company has been working to cut costs and expenses and introduced new models in its Asian growth markets, such as the Pajero Sport in Thailand.

Even so, the negative impact of lower volumes, foreign exchange and spending on research and development will continue to weigh on results, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tatsuo Yoshida.

To contact the reporters on this story: Shiho Takezawa in Tokyo at stakezawa2@bloomberg.net;Tsuyoshi Inajima in Tokyo at tinajima@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Young-Sam Cho at ycho2@bloomberg.net, Reed Stevenson, Will Davies

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.