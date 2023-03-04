(Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi Corp. signed a deal worth 260 billion yen ($1.9 billion) to supply equipment for a commuter railway system in Manila, Nikkei reported.

The Japanese trading house will provide a package including signals, communications equipment and rails in a project designed to alleviate chronic traffic congestion and air pollution in the capital, Nikkei said.

The work is part of the Philippine department of transportation’s plans to extend the North-South Commuter Railway, which will connect Manila and surrounding cities, by about 110 kilometers (68 miles), the paper said.

