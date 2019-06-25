3h ago
Mitsubishi to Buy Bombardier Regional-Jet Unit for $550 Million
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. agreed to buy Bombardier Inc.’s CRJ regional-jet program for $550 million in cash, extending a push into commercial aircraft and setting up a rivalry with Embraer SA and Boeing Co.
- The Japanese manufacturer will also assume liabilities of about $200 million and take over Bombardier’s interest in a regional-jet securitization program, which is valued at about $180 million, according to a statement by the companies Tuesday.
Key Insights
- The deal, expected to close in the first half of next year, gives Mitsubishi a worldwide maintenance and support operation in addition to an aging line of short-haul jets. That will bolster the company’s ability to market its SpaceJet regional aircraft, the first airliner built in Japan since the 1960s.
- For Bombardier, the transaction caps a strategic overhaul in which Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare is largely exiting the commercial-plane business to focus on making business aircraft and trains. The company last year handed control of its C Series jetliner program to Airbus SE, which renamed the plane the A220.
- Mitsubishi will face off with Embraer in the market for small planes. The Brazilian planemaker is in the process of combining its commercial-jet business into a joint venture with Boeing.
Market Reaction
- Bombardier was briefly suspended ahead of the market open in Toronto. The announcement was made after the market close in Japan.
- Bombardier will retain liabilities representing part of credit and residual-value guarantees totaling approximately $400 million,
