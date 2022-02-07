(Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi Corp. and UBS Asset Management, part of UBS Group AG, is considering the sale of a jointly owned real estate management company for about 200 billion yen ($1.7 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp. has emerged among possible buyers of the joint venture, called Mitsubishi Corp. UBS Realty, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the sales process isn’t public.

The trading company, part of the Mitsubishi group of companies, owns 51% of the real estate venture, with UBS Asset Management owning the rest. Mitsubishi Corp. UBS Realty manages assets for Japan real estate investment trusts, including Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corp. and Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp.

Representatives for Mitsubishi and UBS were’t available for comment. A representative for Mitsubishi UFJ said that the information wasn’t announced by the bank.

While discussions with Mitsubishi UFJ Trust are ongoing, there is no agreement yet and the sellers may seek other buyers, one of the people said.

Mitsubishi Corp. UBS Realty had 156 employees as of July, according to its website.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.