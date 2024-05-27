(Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management’s fastest-growing investment trust looks likely to swell to around a record ¥6 trillion ($38 billion) this fiscal year as inflows increase from younger investors.

The trust, known as eMAXIS Slim All Country (eMAXIS Slim) is particularly popular with people investing through Japan’s tax-exempt retirement savings accounts called NISA. The fund will “approach or exceed” the record high for the country this fiscal year, Hideo Shirota, managing director of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management, said in an interview.

The customer profile for trust accounts has shifted with NISA. Traditionally, investors in trusts have been mainly elderly people who deal directly with banks and prioritize monthly distributions. In recent years, younger people who buy low-cost investment trusts online with the aim of building long-term wealth have become more prominent.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset’s eMAXIS Slim aims to have one of the lowest investment costs in the industry. It invests in individual stocks listed in the US, Japan, and other markets. Net inflows over the past six months totaled ¥1 trillion, the largest among investment trusts, and net assets as of May 24 were ¥3.4 trillion, an increase of more than ¥2 trillion over the past year.

