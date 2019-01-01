Incoming Republican Senator Mitt Romney blasted President Donald Trump in an opinion column, calling his character shortfalls “glaring” and saying his “words and actions have caused dismay around the world.”

The 2012 Republican presidential nominee wrote Tuesday in an op-ed in the Washington Post that the president has “not risen to the mantle of the office.” Romney is due to be sworn into the Senate on Thursday after winning an election during the November midterms.

“A president should demonstrate the essential qualities of honesty and integrity, and elevate the national discourse with comity and mutual respect,” Romney of Utah wrote. “As a nation, we have been blessed with presidents who have called on the greatness of the American spirit. With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent’s shortfall has been most glaring.”

Romney said that not all Trump’s policies have been misguided and some of his early appointments were “encouraging.” But he also blasted moves that he said undermined U.S. leadership and alliances around the world.

“The world needs American leadership, and it is in America’s interest to provide it,” he wrote. “A world led by authoritarian regimes is a world -- and an America -- with less prosperity, less freedom, less peace.”

Romney blasted Trump during the 2016 campaign, calling him “a phony, a fraud,” but has since tried to avoid strongly criticizing the president. Romney met with Trump before he took office amid speculation he might offered a job as secretary of state.

But the op-ed, coming just before Romney is sworn into the Senate, suggests he is positioning himself as a counterweight in the Senate to Trump.

“To reassume our leadership in world politics, we must repair failings in our politics at home,” Romney wrote. “That project begins, of course, with the highest office once again acting to inspire and unite us.”

Romney also made clear that he plans to largely go along with the Republican Party and not seek to challenge Trump at every turn.

“I will support policies that I believe are in the best interest of the country and my state, and oppose those that are not,” he wrote. “I do not intend to comment on every tweet or fault.”