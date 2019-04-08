Mixed Economic Signs, Trump and the Fed, Europe’s Funk: Eco Day

Global finance chiefs meeting at the IMF this week will consider a global economy that is looking less gloomy than it did only weeks ago, but still may not have the stamina to extend a recovery that’s showing signs of age

With his call for lower interest rates, President Donald Trump has weighed into a debate inside the Federal Reserve about what central bankers should do about sub-par inflation. It’s not totally crazy to think he’ll eventually carry the day Trump “stands behind” Stephen Moore and Herman Cain, his picks for two open seats on the Federal Reserve Board, according to the top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow Kudlow also said the U.S. and China are “closer and closer” to a trade deal, and that top-tier officials would be talking again this week via “a lot of teleconferencing”

Europe’s in a funk, but the comparisons to 1990s Japan are a bit overstated -- for now, at least. There’s also reason to consider Germany’s discouraging data as less ugly than it looks, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows

Meanwhile, Japan’s central bank further fueled the growing consensus that the economy has made a turn for the worse with its widest downgrade of the nation’s regional economies in six years

Slowing global growth could threaten central bank independence and bring calls to expand remits beyond inflation targeting, according to Fitch Ratings

Three months into Amir Yaron’s stewardship of Israel’s central bank, it’s what he hasn’t done that offers the best clues to the governor’s thinking

Singapore and broader Southeast Asia are proving resilient in the face of regional and global headwinds, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat told Bloomberg

