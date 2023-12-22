(Bloomberg) -- People who declare themselves mixed-race now form the largest share of Brazil’s population, the first time they have made up a plurality of Latin America’s largest nation since its statistics agency began collecting such data in 1991.

Mixed-race Brazilians accounted for 45.3% of the country’s overall population in 2022, slightly above the 43.5% that identified as White, according to new data released Friday by IBGE, the national statistics agency. The share of Brazilians who identify as Black rose to 10.2%, from 7.6% in the last census in 2010, the data showed.

In Brazil, the mixed-race category includes people who identify as a combination of two or more races, including White, Black and Indigenous.

The White population fell by roughly 2.8 million between 2010 and 2022, while the number of Brazilians who declare themselves mixed-race rose by 9.8 million, the agency said. Brazil’s total population increased 6.5% to 203.1 million.

Demographic data from Brazil’s Health Ministry may partially explain the changes, as mixed-race births have outpaced those of White Brazilians since the mid-2000s.

Brazilians may also have become more comfortable self-declaring as mixed-race or Black over the last decade. The country has developed more racial awareness, IBGE head Marcio Pochmann told local outlet Globo. Census agents are also now trained to record self-declarations without questioning them.

