(Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is set to name Masahiro Kihara as chief executive officer, the Nikkei newspaper reported, as Japan’s third largest banking group seeks to reshape itself following a slew of system troubles and regulatory penalties.

Kihara will take office on April 1, when his predecessor Tatsufumi Sakai plans to resign, said the report, without saying where it got the information. Yasuhiro Sasaki, a spokesman for Mizuho, said a decision has not yet been made.

Sakai in November said he will step down after the country’s regulator issued a business improvement order and said the lender didn’t pay enough attention to risks within its computer systems.

The reshuffle marks another chapter in Mizuho’s struggle with repeated technical failures since its creation more than two decades ago. The new CEO will need to regain trust from customers as well as the nation’s financial regulator, which has accused the lender of not learning from the past.

