(Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s Americas arm hired JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Chris Getz as a managing director and head of energy investment banking, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Houston-based Getz will start at Mizuho after a period of gardening leave, one of the people said. He joined JPMorgan in 2015, and has previously worked at Bank of America Corp., Evercore Inc. and Barclays Plc, Finra records show.

The firm’s investment banking arm, led by Michal Katz in the Americas, also hired JPMorgan’s Stephen Leamer as a managing director within its debt capital markets group where he’ll focus on transactions in the energy, utilities and power sectors, working alongside Scott Trachsel, the people said. Leamer has worked at JPMorgan since 2004, Finra records show.

Mizuho and JPMorgan representatives declined to comment.

Last year, Mizuho hired three New York-based bankers from BMO Capital Markets who focus on power, utilities and infrastructure.

