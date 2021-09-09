(Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s Americas arm has hired two managing directors from rival firms as part of a push to build out its U.S. investment banking bench.

Kevin Davies is joining the firm as co-head of health care from Cantor Fitzgerald LP and Atish Basu is joining as head of industrials from Lazard Ltd., according to a person familiar with the matter. They’ll be based in New York.

The person asked not to be identified because the hirings had not been publicly announced.

A representative for Mizuho declined to comment. Representatives for Cantor and Lazard didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mizuho has been on a hiring spree this year. It recruited technology banker Shar Aghili from Bank of America Corp., who started in July in San Francisco, according to his LinkedIn page. He will focus on enterprise software and infrastructure.

Also in July, Mizuho brought on Amit Mangal as a managing director within its health-care investment-banking business from Truist Financial Corp.

The firm also hired a trio of power, utilities and infrastructure bankers in July from Bank of Montreal: Paul McNutt, Andriy Falenchuk and Rahul Shah.

Mizuho Americas is led by former Royal Bank of Canada banker Michal Katz, who said she spends 30% of her time recruiting bankers, Bloomberg News reported this year.

