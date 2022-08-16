(Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Bank Ltd. said it held a record amount of deposits subject to negative interest rates at the Bank of Japan, underscoring challenges faced by lenders under the country’s ultra-easy monetary policy.

The BOJ charges banks a 0.1% rate on reserves beyond a certain amount, as part of its plan to reflate the economy by prodding banks to lend more.

Japan’s third-largest bank said it held around 903 billion yen ($6.7 billion) in this category in the month through Monday, the highest for major banks since the system was put in place in 2016.

Mizuho and other major banks have mostly avoided this category by managing surplus cash in the money market, where they buy short-term assets that carry smaller negative interest rates.

However, in recent weeks, repo and short-term JGB rates went deeper into negative territory than the BOJ’s -0.1% rate as money flowed into short-term products amid a rise in global yields on inflation concerns. That made it “economically rational” to park the money with the central bank, according to Takuo Miwa, joint general manager of Mizuho’s treasury department.

MUFG Bank Ltd. said some of its reserve deposits at the BOJ in January were subject to the negative rate.

Japanese banks have been struggling with diminishing returns from loans and securities. Deposits from individuals and companies have kept growing despite rock-bottom rates, however. This has led to some speculation that banks may ask depositors to pay more handling charges.

The BOJ is widely expected to stick to its low-rate regime for a while longer to support the economy even as other major economies ratchet up borrowing costs to fight inflation. In the US, policy makers lifted the target for the federal funds rate last month to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%.

